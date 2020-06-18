Marilyn Kay Little-RiceGermantown, TN - Marilyn "Kay" Little-Rice, 66, of Germantown, TN, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born at Ft Benning, GA, on December 4, 1953 to James M. Little and Barbara Earlene Henry, and was a graduate of Tech High School. She was employed with Adams Insurance in Memphis, TN as an Insurance Producer for the last 15 years. Kay was a band mother and loved gardening and flowers. She was also an avid genealogy buff and loved her insurance work. Kay was an avid supporter of various veterans' organizations and was most recently the treasurer for VFW Auxiliary Post 5066 in Collierville, TN. Kay is survived by her loving companion, Tom Rogers, her daughter, Shelly Rice; son, Jason Rice (Amanda); grandchildren, Madeline and Matthew Rice; mother, Barbara Little, siblings, Marlon Little, Nancy Powers (David), Eddie Little and Jon Little; nieces, April Powers and Marla Wilbanks;. She was preceded in death by her father, James Little. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9am to 10am at Family Funeral Care with the service to follow at 10am. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Memphis, TN.