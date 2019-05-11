|
|
Marilyn M. Harkins
Spring Hill - Marilyn M. Harkins, age 83 of Spring Hill, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Marilyn was born in Memphis, TN on March 20, 1936, daughter of the late Grover & Alice McCarver.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Charles Joseph Harkins, Jr.; children, Laurie (John) Scott, Charles (Rosalind) Harkins, III., Edward (Kathleen) Harkins & Alyson (Ron Kuhn) Harkins; brothers, Dan McCarver & Tim McCarver; grandchildren, Charles Joseph Harkins, IV., Katie Hazelett, Ryan Harkins, Stacy Harkins, Dylan Lance, Ashely Lance, Donovan Harkins & Kali Harkins; great-grandchildren, Jadalyn Harkins, Jaliyah Harkins, Aria Harkins, Natalie DeGain, Elaina Hazelett & Emma Hazelett.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Spring Hill Memorial Park & Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Church of the Nativity, Thompson's Station, TN.
Burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Murfreesboro, TN at 1:00 PM.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to in loving memory of Marilyn M. Harkins.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 11, 2019