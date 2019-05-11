Services
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
Thompson's Station, TN
View Map
Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Harkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn M. Harkins


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn M. Harkins Obituary
Marilyn M. Harkins

Spring Hill - Marilyn M. Harkins, age 83 of Spring Hill, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Marilyn was born in Memphis, TN on March 20, 1936, daughter of the late Grover & Alice McCarver.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Charles Joseph Harkins, Jr.; children, Laurie (John) Scott, Charles (Rosalind) Harkins, III., Edward (Kathleen) Harkins & Alyson (Ron Kuhn) Harkins; brothers, Dan McCarver & Tim McCarver; grandchildren, Charles Joseph Harkins, IV., Katie Hazelett, Ryan Harkins, Stacy Harkins, Dylan Lance, Ashely Lance, Donovan Harkins & Kali Harkins; great-grandchildren, Jadalyn Harkins, Jaliyah Harkins, Aria Harkins, Natalie DeGain, Elaina Hazelett & Emma Hazelett.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Spring Hill Memorial Park & Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Church of the Nativity, Thompson's Station, TN.

Burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Murfreesboro, TN at 1:00 PM.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to in loving memory of Marilyn M. Harkins.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now