Marilyn Roll Thomas
Marilyn Roll Thomas, 61, passed away January 7th, 2020, with her devoted husband, Andy, of 43 years by her side. Marilyn was a 1976 graduate of Memphis Central "THE" High School. Marilyn was exceedingly generous and giving of herself to her entire family. Marilyn was a gracious wife, a loving mother to Molly (Stephen) Kent and Abby Thomas, and a doting MaeMae to her grandchildren, Lucy and Clark Kent. Marilyn is survived by an abundance of family and friends who adored her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020