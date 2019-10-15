|
|
Marilyn Tenner
Marilyn Greta Tenner was born on November 27, 1935 to Reuben Opseth and Margit Nordstrom in Chicago, IL. She went to heaven on October 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Tenner.
She leaves behind her children, Bill Tenner, Tim Tenner, and Suzanne Bryson (Steve),
grandchildren, Billy (Brittney) and Katie Tenner, Timothy and Julianne Bryson, and great-grandson, Chase Tenner.
A funeral service will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5296 Park Ave., Memphis, TN at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 18, 2019 with visitation starting at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at DeLand Memorial Gardens in DeLand, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ the King Lutheran School, 5296 Park Ave., Memphis, TN 38119.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019