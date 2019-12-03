Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Fireside Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home
Marinell Horton Obituary
Marinell Horton

Memphis - Marinell Horton, 84, passed away on November 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Horton, her brother, Alton Ezell, and her sister, Glorianne Ezell Swanner Mayo.

Mrs. Horton is survived by her daughter and two sons, Jeri Horton, David Horton and his wife Kristyl, and James Horton and his wife Becky. Also by her grandchildren, Christopher, Chance, Harley, Charles, Tanner and Benjamin Horton, Justin Purcell and his fiancee Angel Ruark, and Olivia and Nick Gragg, and her great grandson, Carter Gragg; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends and family for the viewing on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue with services on Saturday, 11:00 a.m. December 7 at Fireside Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, the family asks that donations be made in her name to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
