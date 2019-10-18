|
Marion McClatchy MezzettiIt is with great sadness that the family of Marion Snow Mezzetti announces her passing. She will forever be remembered as the Matriarch of our family. She was the glue that kept our family so close.
Snow, as she was known, was born January 14, 1929 to Robert Lee and Vivian McAlexander McClatchy in Holly Springs, Mississippi. She graduated high school from Holly Springs High. She was the baby sister to sisters, Ann(Conway), Jean(McLaughlin), Mable(Wall) and brothers Frank and Robert McClatchy, all of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, both from the McClatchy/ McAlexander and the Mezzetti sides of the family and many cousins. Snow was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Holly Springs, Mississippi.
Snow married the love of her life, Charles Joseph Mezzetti on October 17, 1953 and made their home in Memphis, Tennessee. It is symbolic that she would pass the day before their anniversary. We have to smile at the thought that she just wanted to reunite with Uncle Charlie for their anniversary.
Remembering her younger days, she enjoyed playing golf and bridge with her many friends. It was such a joy for her to host the family Christmas dinners at her home which were thoroughly enjoyed by all in attendance including many friends. Snow loved planning yearly family reunions and many were held at Wall Doxey State Park.
Although she had no children of her own, she was Aunt to a plethora of nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Aunt Snow was in attendance at most of our births and weddings. She was at our bedsides on many occasions when we were ill. She certainly loved each of us as if we were her own. Even in her loss, she was our comforter when we lost our parents (her sisters and brothers).
Over the years she had dogs and cats she was very fond of. There was Footsie, Lompo, Count and Buttons, all of whom passed on. Ginger and Socks, the neighborhood stray cats came into her life just a few years before she passed. She saw to it they were fed and cared for. The impact of her love and generosity will be felt for generations to come.
Services will be held October 26th at Holly Springs Funeral Home located at 1160 MS 311. Family visitation will be 9:30am with open visitation at 10:00am and the service at 11:00am, followed by a graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Holly Springs Mississippi. One of Aunt Snow's beloved nephews, Frank Lee Conway will officiate the service.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Christopher's Manor for their care and compassion. We also want to thank her sitter, Delois Callicutt for all that she did.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter, the National Federation of the Blind, St Jude Children's Hospital or a charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019