Marion Odis Brown, 94, took his final flight to his heavenly home March 30, 2020, to be with Jesus and re-unite with his beloved wife of nearly 70 years Mary Virginia (Hall) Brown. Born in Locke, Tennessee on January 5, 1926, to William David and Martha McKee Brown, he is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Hilda Edwards (Billy), Dolly Dean (Ortress), and brothers Major Brown (Mary), Everett Brown (Francis), Hoyt Brown (Louise) and Tom Brown (Nell). Growing up on a small farm in Shelby Forest, he learned many valuable life lessons and developed a passion for flying. At age 18, in the middle of his senior year at Millington Central High School, he answered the call of his country and enlisted in the US Army Air Corp. As a member of the 7th Air Force 30th Bomb Group (H) serving in the Pacific, he was credited with 38 combat missions and dozens of sorties as a flight engineer/gunner in B-24 Liberator Bombers. Flying from the Island of Saipan, notable engagements include the battle of Truk Island and Iwo Jima, where his squadron, the 819th, received citations for ground combat on D-Day Iowa Jima, an Asian Pacific Theater Ribbon, and four Bronze Stars. Surviving the war, he returned home to marry his high school sweetheart, Ginny, becoming a member the Church, finish his education, and begin working for the Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant in Memphis. In 1959, the family was relocated to Dearborn, Michigan, where he continued his career with Ford and began serving in the church as an elder at Parkside Church of Christ. After 34 years with the company, he retired as Managing Director of Internal Auditing for Ford's North American Glass Division. Returning with Ginny to Millington they lived in the Hall family home for their remaining years. Odis continued to serve God and country through many ways. He was always faithful to the Lord and his Church, serving as an Elder for Raleigh and Bartlett Woods Church of Christ, and his community as part of the city Beautiful Commission, Millington Barnstormers R/C Club, and as a lifetime member of the Memphis Belle Association. He leaves behind his youngest brother Glen Brown (Jo) of Birmingham, Ohio and his three children Michael Brown (Denise), Linda Palmer (Ronald) and Jim Brown (Cheryl). Odis also leaves six grandchildren Christopher, Michael, Bethany, Lee, James and Sarah along with eight great grandchildren. Also left behind is his loving and devoted caretaker Harriette Harris and his wonderful church family of Bartlett Woods Church of Christ. A private graveside service was held on Friday, April 3rd, at Bethel Cemetery, in Atoka, TN. A memorial befitting a man who lived fully for the Lord, served his country proudly, and loved his family and friends deeply will be held at a future date. Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel, 901-873-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020