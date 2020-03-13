Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Allen Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Allen Parker Obituary
Marjorie Allen Parker

Marjorie Allen Parker, aged 70, passed away peacefully on March 7 at Baptist Trinity Hospice House after a short illness. She is survived by her loving husband, Captain Joseph Parker, USN (Ret); her sister, Jennifer Stansbury of Horseshoe Bay, TX; her sister, Donna Allen of Desert Hot Springs, CA; her niece, Laura Galvin of Meadows, TX; her niece, Sara Kestenbaum of Arlington, TX; her nephew, Sean Allen of Palm Desert, CA; her nephew, James Allen of Washington, DC; and two grandnephews and a grandniece. She was predeceased by her parents, Colonel Stanley Allen, USAF, and Shirley Camp Vawter, and her dear brother, Michael Allen. She will be fondly remembered as a devoted Navy wife who supported her husband's long-term military career and the family members of those who served with, and under, his command. She will be greatly missed for her love of life, her style, and her fabulous sense of humor. Marjorie was a lover of all animals and was blessed to be the guardian of their late German Shepherds, Tippy, Chewy, Sebastian, and Solo, the horse, Lulu, and several cats. Her loving rescue mutts, Sage and Satchel remain and will miss her greatly. At her request, there will be no service. If donations are desired, they may be made in her memory to The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -