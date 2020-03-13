|
Marjorie Allen Parker
Marjorie Allen Parker, aged 70, passed away peacefully on March 7 at Baptist Trinity Hospice House after a short illness. She is survived by her loving husband, Captain Joseph Parker, USN (Ret); her sister, Jennifer Stansbury of Horseshoe Bay, TX; her sister, Donna Allen of Desert Hot Springs, CA; her niece, Laura Galvin of Meadows, TX; her niece, Sara Kestenbaum of Arlington, TX; her nephew, Sean Allen of Palm Desert, CA; her nephew, James Allen of Washington, DC; and two grandnephews and a grandniece. She was predeceased by her parents, Colonel Stanley Allen, USAF, and Shirley Camp Vawter, and her dear brother, Michael Allen. She will be fondly remembered as a devoted Navy wife who supported her husband's long-term military career and the family members of those who served with, and under, his command. She will be greatly missed for her love of life, her style, and her fabulous sense of humor. Marjorie was a lover of all animals and was blessed to be the guardian of their late German Shepherds, Tippy, Chewy, Sebastian, and Solo, the horse, Lulu, and several cats. Her loving rescue mutts, Sage and Satchel remain and will miss her greatly. At her request, there will be no service. If donations are desired, they may be made in her memory to The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.
