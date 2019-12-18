|
|
Marjorie Ann Duffie Moore
Marjorie Ann Duffie Moore was born in Hempstead County AR to the late Andrew and Jodie Duffie. She was the second of four children. One sister, Betty Duffie, preceded her in death. Marjorie accepted Christ at an early age and joined Oak Grove Baptist Church in JK Jones Community (Hope, AR). She graduated from Philander Smith College (Little Rock) with a BA degree. For 19 years, she was married to the late Edgar Reginald Moore. God blessed them with two daughters. Marjorie impacted the lives of many children during her 30+ years as an art and elementary school teacher in Missouri and Arkansas. She was a faithful member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church (Little Rock) until she moved to Memphis in 2002. There she joined Centenary United Methodist Church, serving until God called her home on Dec 13, 2019. She was affectionately known as Mama, G-Mama, GG, and Marjorie. Marjorie is survived by her daughters - Karen Denise Moore and Kathy Moore Cowan; sisters - Mabel Bizzell and Awilda Ausbie; grandchildren - Keisha Moore-Alston, Aryen Moore-Alston, Aren Cowan Quaye, James L. Cowan IV, and Marjorie Cowan Lightford; great grandchildren - Violet Sky Hayes, Kennedi Aryen Walker, Aubrey Quaye, and Adela Quaye; and many other family and friends.
Homegoing - V.H. Bins & Sons Funeral Home (Memphis): Dec 23, 2019 - Viewing 11 am/Funeral 12 pm, Centenary UMC (Memphis); Dec 24, 2019 - Burial 11 am, Little Rock National Cemetery and Memorial 12 pm, Wesley Chapel UMC (Little Rock).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019