1/1
Marjorie Miller Clark
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Miller Clark

Germantown - Marjorie "Margie" Clark, age 87, passed away on July 12, 2020.

She was born April 1, 1933 in Bells, TN. and attended schools in Bells, TN. She was awarded Miss Bells in first grade and 12th Grade. She was preceded in death by Cora and Ewen Miller.

She moved to Memphis to work at Bell South in 1951. She was also preceded by her husband, John Clark who passed away in 1951.

Margie was a Duchess of Memphis and member of Josephine Circle and River Oaks Garden Club.

She was a relator for Crye-Leike since 1984 until she retired.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16 from 5pm to 7pm with her Funeral service to be held Friday, July 17 at 10am at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.

Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memphis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved