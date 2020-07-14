Marjorie Miller ClarkGermantown - Marjorie "Margie" Clark, age 87, passed away on July 12, 2020.She was born April 1, 1933 in Bells, TN. and attended schools in Bells, TN. She was awarded Miss Bells in first grade and 12th Grade. She was preceded in death by Cora and Ewen Miller.She moved to Memphis to work at Bell South in 1951. She was also preceded by her husband, John Clark who passed away in 1951.Margie was a Duchess of Memphis and member of Josephine Circle and River Oaks Garden Club.She was a relator for Crye-Leike since 1984 until she retired.The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16 from 5pm to 7pm with her Funeral service to be held Friday, July 17 at 10am at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119