Marjorie "Peggy" Perrine Beilstein
Germantown - Marjorie "Peggy" Perrine Beilstein, age 94, passed away July 24, 2019 at Belmont Village Senior Living in Memphis, TN. Born December 13, 1924 in Nutwood, OH, Peg was the first child of Harold and Elda Black Perrine. In 1943 Peg married Kenneth "Tug" Beilstein. During their 69 years of marriage, Peg was a devoted wife, expressing her love, respect, and appreciation for her husband in countless ways. Together they established their home in Greenville, PA., where they raised 7 children. Peggy's life was her family. She utilized her keen mind, skills, abilities, creativity, and strength of will to provide for the needs, training, and well-being of her children. Through her example she instilled in them the Christian virtues of moral integrity, hard work, frugality, stewardship, and hospitality. Peggy always enjoyed making a house a home, and was especially fond of the creative challenges of interior decorating.
In 1969, a job related move brought Peg and Tug to Germantown, TN. where they resided until retirement. Peg was an active and charter member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Memphis, TN. and a past president of it's women's group. Retirement years were spent in their lakeside home in Hartwell, GA. where many fun and memorable family reunions took place. A move back to Germantown, TN. came with old age and declining health.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Beilstein; parents, Harold Perrine and Elda Gaugh; brother, H. Wayne Perrine; stepfather, Clair Gaugh; stepmother Pearle Shannon Perrine; sons, Karl, Donald and Larry Beilstein; and grandson Bobby Beilstein. Survivors include her sons, Kenneth Beilstein, Jr. of Waverly, OH., James Beilstein of Maryville, TN., and Fred Beilstein of Bartlett, TN.; daughters, Karyl Sue Claxton of Suwanee, GA., and Mary Lou Roth of Oakland, TN., and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3 at 2:00 p.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 6865 Old Poplar Pike, Memphis, TN. 38119 with Reverend Jim Shears officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Lord of Life Lutheran Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 28, 2019