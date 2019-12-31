|
|
Mark Anthony Bell
Memphis - Mr. Mark Anthony Bell, 48, of Memphis, died on September 4, 2019. His remains were not claimed. Mr. Bell was born September 15, 1970 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He will be laid to rest Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, with military honors.
The Public is invited to join as we claim this Veteran as our own and render honor to one whom honor is due.
All services provided by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens-Bartlett.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020