Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 388-5135
Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:15 AM
West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Anthony Bell


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Anthony Bell Obituary
Mark Anthony Bell

Memphis - Mr. Mark Anthony Bell, 48, of Memphis, died on September 4, 2019. His remains were not claimed. Mr. Bell was born September 15, 1970 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He will be laid to rest Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:15 a.m., at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, with military honors.

The Public is invited to join as we claim this Veteran as our own and render honor to one whom honor is due.

All services provided by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens-Bartlett.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -