Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Germantown United Methodist Church
Mark Gore Luttrell M.D.

Mark Gore Luttrell M.D.

Mark Gore Luttrell M.D. Obituary
Mark Gore Luttrell, MD

On October 13th, 2019 Mark Gore Luttrell, MD departed this world peacefully. Mark leaves behind his parents Bill E. Luttrell and Carolyn Gore Luttrell of Memphis TN. Mark also leaves two brothers, John L. Luttrell (Curry Wilson Luttrell) and William Paul Luttrell (Robin Drewry Luttrell), both of Germantown, TN as well as five nieces and nephews. Mark practiced psychiatry throughout Shelby County and west Tennessee for more than 30 years. Mark served as past Medical Director of MMHI and Serenity House where he had the opportunity to do what he loved. Mark cared about his patients and was highly regarded as a staunch patient advocate. In keeping with Mark's dedication to science, his body has been donated for medical research. In lieu of flowers, the family request any gifts be made to Serenity House. A service will be held Saturday the 9th of November at Germantown United Methodist Church at 10:00 A.M. with a reception to follow at 11:00 A.M.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
