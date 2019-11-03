|
Mark Simpson
West Memphis - Mark Stephen Simpson, 62, passed away on November 1, 2019 at his home in West Memphis, Arkansas. Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Mark graduated from Spurgeon Academy and attended the University of Memphis. As a lifelong Memphian, Mark worked in the printing industry in most of the major binderies in town. He was currently employed at CCL Label in Collierville. For most of his career, he was a cutter operator, but he could proficiently operate and repair all machinery in the bindery.
Mark had a brilliant mechanical mind. He loved to tinker with small engines and electronics. He had a passion for taking things apart and finding out how they worked. He enjoyed golf, but did not get to play often. He loved to cook which he learned by watching his mother. He was a scuba diver and enjoyed bee keeping. He was never afraid to try something new and had an adventurous spirit.
Though Mark had a demanding job, he was always willing to help when he saw a need. He had a mischievous sense of humor and was extremely intelligent with a broad knowledge base. He had a gift for listening and a disarming personality that drew people to him. Mark will be greatly missed for his kindness, patience and fun-loving spirit.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Maidell Foster Simpson and his brother, Kenneth Simpson. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie S. Simpson, his son, Adam L. Simpson (Carrie) and two granddaughters; Penny and Phoebe, his father George Leonard Simpson, his sister Cathy Story and brother Gary Simpson. Services for Mark will be held in West Memphis, Arkansas on November 6, 2019 at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home. The Visitation will be at 1:00 PM followed by the Service at 2:00 PM. Burial will be immediately following at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens on Germantown Parkway in Bartlett. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mark's honor to Harding Academy of Memphis. Online condolences can be made at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/westmemphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019