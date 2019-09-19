Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
East Side Baptist Church
3232 Covington Pike
Memphis, TN
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:30 PM
East Side Baptist Church
3232 Covington Pike
Memphis, TN
Mark Stevens Craddock


1958 - 2019
Mark Stevens Craddock Obituary
Mark Stevens Craddock

Bartlett - Mark Stevens Craddock, 61, resident of Bartlett, TN made his journey home on Friday evening September 13, 2019.

He was born in Cairo, IL August 28, 1958, to Donald and Maxine Craddock. Mark grew up in a military family, studied to be an architectural engineer, spent his career in commercial printing and was a member of East Side Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Katie; parents, Don and Maxine Craddock; siblings, Donna and David (Christine); five nieces, nephews and their spouses and fourteen great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a baby brother.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm until the service time at 6:30 pm Friday, Sept. 20 at East Side Baptist Church, 3232 Covington Pike Memphis, TN 38128. Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center, St. Louis, MO.

Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 19, 2019
