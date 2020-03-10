|
Marlisa (Lisa) Ann Rose
Marlisa (Lisa) Ann Rose died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at age 66 after a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her immediate family and loved ones.
Lisa is survived by her daughter, Heather Guess, as well as her grandchildren, Kaylei Burcham and Haiden Miller, her sister, Patricia Shaffer, and her loving companion of many years, Ian Murray. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Lillie Rose; her sister, Ruby Rose; and a daughter, Michelle McGinness.
Lisa held many different positions of ever-increasing responsibility in the field of medicine. She started as a dental hygienist, then later became an expert in sonography. In this capacity, she served as the Chief Medical Ultra Sonographer at the University of Tennessee medical units in Memphis and later as the director of a large outpatient radiological facility. Her most recent position was as assistant to the chairman of the board of the Tennessee Westminster Corporation. Even with her quiet and unassuming nature, Lisa was well respected and admired in the medical community throughout her career for her expertise, her dedication, and her contributions to the health of the Memphis community through her services.
Lisa had many interests including painting, gardening, quilting, home decorating, cooking and traveling. She studied and read the Bible on a daily basis. Her favorite activities were sightseeing with her grandchildren, watching the leaves change colors in the fall and making floral arrangements.
Graveside services will be held at Beth Sholom Cemetery at noon on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the ALS Association or .
