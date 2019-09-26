|
|
Marnell "Marty" Bobbitt
Bartlett - Marnell "Marty" Bobbitt, 86, of Bartlett, TN passed away September 25, 2019.
She was born on April 19, 1933 in Dumas, AR to the late Luther P. Shelton and Nell Stratton Shelton.
Marty Retired from Serra Chevrolet after 30 years as a controller.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Francis Olson, Beverly Lewoc; brothers, Charles and James Shelton.
Marty is survived by her husband of 42 years, Harvey Frank Bobbitt, her children, Ricky Aulds (Myra), Steven Aulds (Melissa), step-sons, Jim, Don, and David Bobbitt; 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Bobbitt was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to all.
A memorial gathering will be on Saturday, October 5th, from 9:00am to 10:00am at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. A graveside service will follow at 10:00am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 26, 2019