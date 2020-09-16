Or Copy this URL to Share

Marshall E. Leonard Jr.



Cleveland, MS - Marshall E. Leonard Jr., age 66, was taken to his eternal heavenly home, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. A memorial was held Sep 17, 2020 commemorating the Savior's blessings for Marshall 2020 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Tupelo Internment will be at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, this Fall.



Donations may be made in Marshall's memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1305 Lawhon Drive, Tupelo, MS 38804.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store