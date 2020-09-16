1/
Marshall E. Leonard Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marshall E. Leonard Jr.

Cleveland, MS - Marshall E. Leonard Jr., age 66, was taken to his eternal heavenly home, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. A memorial was held Sep 17, 2020 commemorating the Savior's blessings for Marshall 2020 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Tupelo Internment will be at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, this Fall.

Donations may be made in Marshall's memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1305 Lawhon Drive, Tupelo, MS 38804.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ray Funeral Home
110 Martin Luther King Blvd N
Cleveland, MS 38732
(662) 843-1709
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ray Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved