Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshall Oser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshall Scott Oser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marshall Scott Oser Obituary
Marshall Scott Oser

Marshall Scott Oser, 51, was born on February 10, 1968 in Memphis and passed away on October 23, 2019. He is survived by his two sons, Hayden, Zachary and his wife, Gayle Oser. He also leaves behind his parents Delores and Roland Oser, sister Lainie Oser, sister-in law Tami Goss, Mother in law Mrs. Carol Goss and Father in law Dr. S A Goss and cousins.

Marshall graduated from the Memphis State University with a B.A. Marketing Degree. In 1992 he joined J.I.M. Promotions as Sales Executive.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Baron Hirsch Congregation. Services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Baron Hirsch Cemetery, 1523 S. Rozelle Street, Memphis, TN at 12:30 PM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marshall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now