Marshall Scott Oser
Marshall Scott Oser, 51, was born on February 10, 1968 in Memphis and passed away on October 23, 2019. He is survived by his two sons, Hayden, Zachary and his wife, Gayle Oser. He also leaves behind his parents Delores and Roland Oser, sister Lainie Oser, sister-in law Tami Goss, Mother in law Mrs. Carol Goss and Father in law Dr. S A Goss and cousins.
Marshall graduated from the Memphis State University with a B.A. Marketing Degree. In 1992 he joined J.I.M. Promotions as Sales Executive.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Baron Hirsch Congregation. Services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Baron Hirsch Cemetery, 1523 S. Rozelle Street, Memphis, TN at 12:30 PM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019