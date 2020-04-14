Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
2:00 PM

Martavius Deon "Snap" Taylor

Martavius Deon "Snap" Taylor Obituary
Martavius Deon " Snap" Taylor

Martavius Deon " Snap" Taylor, 36 died on Sunday March 22, 2020 in Memphis Surrounded by his parents and close friends. Visitation will be Friday April 17, 2020 2:00p.m. — 8:00 p.m. we ask 10 people at a time during the visitation and Funeral service Saturday April 18, 2020 12noon all services held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut Grove Location 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Private Interment followed at New Park Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, the Taylor is aware that only 20 members of their family can attend the private homegoing service. We strongly advise all family and friends to view the private homegoing service on RS Lewis Facebook live stream. Thank you for your payers and cooperation.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
