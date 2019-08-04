Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Sturdivant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Ann Elam Sturdivant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Ann Elam Sturdivant Obituary
Martha Ann Elam Sturdivant

Memphis - Martha Ann Elam Sturdivant, 86, passed away at her home August 2, 2019. Mrs. Sturdivant was a Retired Motor Inspector for Hunter Fan Company, a Graduate of Brighton High School where she played basketball for four years. She was offered a college Scholarship in basketball, however, she declined it to marry her husband of 58 years. Mrs. Sturdivant loved cooking for her family, was a wonderful caregiver, matriarch of the family, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Maurice Sturdivant. Mrs. Sturdivant is survived by Two daughters; Debra A. (Robert) Thomashefski, Tina L. (William) Sutton, and One son, Clifford M. (Lynne) Sturdivant, Six Grandchildren; Todd (Wendy) Scallions, Sunny (Jason) Scallions, John (Stephanie) Sturdivant, Dustin Sutton, Robbie (Lalo) Sturdivant, and Jeff (Caitlin) Sturdivant, and 8 Great Grandchildren; Allysa, Lizzy, Chase, Brooklyn, Hanna, Kara, and Gavin. The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 P.M. Sunday August 4, 2019 and Services will be at 2 P.M. Monday August 5, 2019 all at the Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel. Interment will be in the Salem ARP Church Cemetery in Atoka, TN. The family requests memorials be made to St.

Jude Childrens' Research Hospital. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel 901-837-0123 munfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now