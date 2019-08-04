|
|
Martha Ann Elam Sturdivant
Memphis - Martha Ann Elam Sturdivant, 86, passed away at her home August 2, 2019. Mrs. Sturdivant was a Retired Motor Inspector for Hunter Fan Company, a Graduate of Brighton High School where she played basketball for four years. She was offered a college Scholarship in basketball, however, she declined it to marry her husband of 58 years. Mrs. Sturdivant loved cooking for her family, was a wonderful caregiver, matriarch of the family, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Maurice Sturdivant. Mrs. Sturdivant is survived by Two daughters; Debra A. (Robert) Thomashefski, Tina L. (William) Sutton, and One son, Clifford M. (Lynne) Sturdivant, Six Grandchildren; Todd (Wendy) Scallions, Sunny (Jason) Scallions, John (Stephanie) Sturdivant, Dustin Sutton, Robbie (Lalo) Sturdivant, and Jeff (Caitlin) Sturdivant, and 8 Great Grandchildren; Allysa, Lizzy, Chase, Brooklyn, Hanna, Kara, and Gavin. The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 P.M. Sunday August 4, 2019 and Services will be at 2 P.M. Monday August 5, 2019 all at the Munford Funeral Home, Munford Chapel. Interment will be in the Salem ARP Church Cemetery in Atoka, TN. The family requests memorials be made to St.
Jude Childrens' Research Hospital. Munford Funeral Home Munford Chapel 901-837-0123 munfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 4, 2019