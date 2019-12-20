|
Martha Ann McNeil
Memphis - Martha Ann McNeil, 92, of Memphis TN died peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born in Fayette County TN on September 13, 1927 to Herman D. and Darthulia McKinnie. She is survived by her daughters, Georgia M. Oliver, Loretta Dunwoody (James), Deborah Moore and Paula McNeil; sons Herman S. McNeil (Rose), Keith McNeil Jabati (Myra); 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and one (1) great great grandchild; one brother, Silas J. McKennie and three sister-in-laws. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 26 from 4-6 pm at Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc., 3320 Millbranch Rd. 38116. Celebration of Life 12 noon December 27, 2019 at Greater New Shiloh Baptist Church 839 Maywood Street 38114.
