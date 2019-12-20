Services
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 452-7331
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater New Shiloh Baptist Church
839 Maywood Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha McNeil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Ann McNeil


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Ann McNeil Obituary
Martha Ann McNeil

Memphis - Martha Ann McNeil, 92, of Memphis TN died peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born in Fayette County TN on September 13, 1927 to Herman D. and Darthulia McKinnie. She is survived by her daughters, Georgia M. Oliver, Loretta Dunwoody (James), Deborah Moore and Paula McNeil; sons Herman S. McNeil (Rose), Keith McNeil Jabati (Myra); 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and one (1) great great grandchild; one brother, Silas J. McKennie and three sister-in-laws. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 26 from 4-6 pm at Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc., 3320 Millbranch Rd. 38116. Celebration of Life 12 noon December 27, 2019 at Greater New Shiloh Baptist Church 839 Maywood Street 38114.

Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc.

901-452-7331
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -