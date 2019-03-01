|
Martha Ann Walden
Memphis, TN
Martha Ann Walden, 85, of Memphis passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Kingsland, GA. Ms Walden retired after 37 years from Bell South - AT&T. She leaves her daughter, Connie Chambers Debaer of Kingsland, GA; her son, Larry Ray Walden (Donna) of Rossville, GA; one grand-daughter, Shana Ann McKee (Steve) of Kingsland, GA; two great-grandchildren, Hallie Ann and Connor McKee; also one step-grand-daughter, Lorie Rimer; Martha was preceded in death by her long time companion, Charles M. Anderson. Services were held in Kingsland, GA. Her burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, South.
Forest Hill Funeral Home, Midtown 901-775-0310
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 1, 2019