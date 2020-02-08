Services
Emerson Funeral Home - Jonesboro
1629 E. Nettleton
Jonesboro, AR 72401
870-935-4345
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Emerson Funeral Home - Jonesboro
1629 E. Nettleton
Jonesboro, AR 72401
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Emerson Funeral Home - Jonesboro
1629 E. Nettleton
Jonesboro, AR 72401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha C. Alexander


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha C. Alexander Obituary
Martha C. Alexander

Memphis - Martha C. Alexander, 86, of Memphis, Tennessee passed from this life on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Stoneridge of Farmington in Corinth, Mississippi. She was born to the late Thomas and Ora Dickerson on April 23, 1933 in Black Oak, Arkansas. Martha was a 1951 graduate of Monette High School. She was a member of Community Christian Fellowship in Jonesboro and taught a Sunday School Class for many years. In her younger years, Martha enjoyed gardening, tennis, softball, and Square dancing. Martha enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to be able to travel the world with her Husband, Jack F. Alexander. In addition to her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Jack F. Alexander; son, Jay F. Alexander; grandson, Michael Wright; one brother, and four sisters.

Martha is survived by her daughters, Marcie Wright of Southaven, Mississippi and Diana Gowen (John) of Corinth, Mississippi. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

The visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.

The funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Emerson Funeral Home with Martha's son-in-law, Pastor John Gowen, officiating. Burial will follow at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online guestbook: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -