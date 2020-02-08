|
|
Martha C. Alexander
Memphis - Martha C. Alexander, 86, of Memphis, Tennessee passed from this life on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Stoneridge of Farmington in Corinth, Mississippi. She was born to the late Thomas and Ora Dickerson on April 23, 1933 in Black Oak, Arkansas. Martha was a 1951 graduate of Monette High School. She was a member of Community Christian Fellowship in Jonesboro and taught a Sunday School Class for many years. In her younger years, Martha enjoyed gardening, tennis, softball, and Square dancing. Martha enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to be able to travel the world with her Husband, Jack F. Alexander. In addition to her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Jack F. Alexander; son, Jay F. Alexander; grandson, Michael Wright; one brother, and four sisters.
Martha is survived by her daughters, Marcie Wright of Southaven, Mississippi and Diana Gowen (John) of Corinth, Mississippi. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
The visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
The funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Emerson Funeral Home with Martha's son-in-law, Pastor John Gowen, officiating. Burial will follow at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online guestbook: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020