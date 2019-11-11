|
Martha Dabney Jeanes
Memphis - Martha Dabney Jeanes, 95, of Memphis, died November 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Jeanes, Jr. and her son, Thomas Gregory Jeanes. She was born in Greenville, MS, graduated from Central High School and briefly attended Normal Teacher's College. A life-long Episcopalian and member of St. John's Episcopal Church, she taught Sunday school, was on the Altar Guild, a member of the Order of the Daughters of the King, and volunteered in the church office. Mrs. Jeanes is survived by her daughters, Polly Jeanes Kasey (Greg) of Lake City, FL and Mary Jeanes Gruber (Rick) of Memphis, TN, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be in the Parish Hall at St. John's Episcopal Church at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 13th followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery at the corner of Central and Lafayette immediately following the service. The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff of the Gardens of Germantown and Compassus Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019