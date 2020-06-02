Martha Dean Breedlove Oliver
Southaven - Martha Dean Breedlove Oliver passed into the Lord's arms Tuesday, June 2ND 2020. She was born on Jan.25TH, 1933. Married 69 years to Joe Oliver, Martha was a beloved wife and supportive companion.
Martha was a member of Whitehaven Presbyterian Church for over 35 years and a member of Getwell Church in Southaven. She was a loving servant of her family, her church, and the community. She was the consummate 'people' person! For over 40 years, Martha was the heart and soul of the family business, Oliver Drugs. She worked tirelessly to serve the needs of the customers and knew everyone by name, even their children's name. Martha woke up every day with joy in her heart for her countless friends and her family. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. Her home was an 'open door' to everyone she met. She was passionate about her church family and served the Lord every Sunday attending both Sunday school and church along with Wednesday night gatherings.
She loved her children beyond measure. Perhaps her greater love was for her 11 grandchildren. Martha taught her family about possessing a tender and caring spirit and compelling love for humankind.
Martha is survived by her husband, Joe Oliver, and her children, Steve Oliver (Andrea), JoAnne Oliver (Gary Wright), Anita Drury (Scott). She is survived by 11 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren,
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Beatrice Breedlove and her infant brother, Madison Breedlove.
Memorials may be made to the Joseph G. and Martha Oliver Family Endowment, P.O. Box 249, Univ. Of Mississippi, 38677. This Endowment supports students in the School of Pharmacy at Ole Miss. Memorials in Martha's memory may also be made
St. Jude or charity of your choice. And in honor of the precious life of Martha Breedlove Oliver, may the lives we lead and the words we speak be infused with a grace that shows forth God's beauty.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.