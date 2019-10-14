Services
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Jayroe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Elizabeth Jayroe


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Elizabeth Jayroe Obituary
Martha Elizabeth Jayroe

Memphis - Martha Elizabeth Jayroe, 96, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2019. She was born on May 8, 1923, in Memphis. Her parents, Thomas A Jayroe and Ruth Clement Jayroe preceded her in death. She leaves behind her brother, Thomas A Jayroe, Jr of Dyersburg and nieces Betty Jayroe Jones of Amarillo, TX and Jeanne Jayroe Fisher,(Rick) of Humboldt. She also leaves nephews Tom Jayroe, (Billie) of Dawsonville, GA, and Jim Jayroe (Mindy) of Newbern, TN. She also leaves several cousins including Jack Jayroe, Jr (Sheila) of Memphis.

Miss Jayroe graduated from Memphis Central High school and worked for many years in Human Resources at the Memphis VA Hospital. She was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church and the Memphis Camilla Society.

There will be a graveside service on Friday, October 18 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.