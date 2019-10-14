|
Martha Elizabeth Jayroe
Memphis - Martha Elizabeth Jayroe, 96, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2019. She was born on May 8, 1923, in Memphis. Her parents, Thomas A Jayroe and Ruth Clement Jayroe preceded her in death. She leaves behind her brother, Thomas A Jayroe, Jr of Dyersburg and nieces Betty Jayroe Jones of Amarillo, TX and Jeanne Jayroe Fisher,(Rick) of Humboldt. She also leaves nephews Tom Jayroe, (Billie) of Dawsonville, GA, and Jim Jayroe (Mindy) of Newbern, TN. She also leaves several cousins including Jack Jayroe, Jr (Sheila) of Memphis.
Miss Jayroe graduated from Memphis Central High school and worked for many years in Human Resources at the Memphis VA Hospital. She was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church and the Memphis Camilla Society.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, October 18 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019