Martha "Marshie" Elizabeth Shirey Coke
Hernando, MS - Martha "Marshie" Elizabeth Shirey Coke went home to be with our Lord on October 5th, 2020. She peacefully passed away in her home in Hernando, Mississippi, surrounded by family. Martha was born on June 5th, 1941, to Azalea "Mim" Shirey and Clifton "Pip" Shirey in Homer, Louisiana. She had two siblings, Yancey Dale Shirey and Victoria "Vickie" Ann Shirey. Martha went to Homer High School, where she excelled at many activities, but her favorites were twirling the baton and playing the drums. After graduating from high school, Martha taught students how to twirl the baton. In one of her classes was the younger cousins of Harry E. Coke; this would be the start of a beautiful relationship that would span a lifetime. Harry took Martha on many dates where they would share banana splits and cokes. After dating for around one year, Harry asked Martha to marry him. They married on February 3rd, 1961, in Homer, Louisiana, where Martha's brother, Dale, performed the ceremony. One of the most essential things, after they were married, was to find a church home. After visiting several lovely churches, they found their home at Whitehaven Baptist Church. Martha said that as soon as she walked through the doors, she knew she was home. While at church, Martha taught GAs and was a member of the WMU.
After one year of marriage, Martha and Harry had their daughter, Tamra Victoria Coke Pool. While Harry worked a full-time job and attended Memphis State University, Martha took joy in staying home and creating a loving household for their family to thrive. While raising Tamra, Martha delighted in teaching her to sing and play the piano. The two of them would spend hours playing Barbie and having tea parties. Martha enjoyed calligraphy, drawing, making greeting cards, playing the piano, and baking in addition to being a homemaker. She also delighted in completing the daily crossword puzzle in pen, where she rarely had trouble figuring out the answers.
Martha loved her family fiercely, which was evident in her love for her granddaughter, Ashley Victoria Redding Hutcherson. The two of them enjoyed marshmallow fights in the kitchen and watching Disney movies together. During summer vacation, while Ashley was still in school, she spent the time traveling with Martha and Harry. One of the travels that Martha loved to talk about was the "Bunny Hotel." This was a Howard Johnson hotel in Pennsylvania where several warrens of rabbits lived. Martha and Ashley loved to play in the field next to the hotel and watch the rabbits. While traveling for Harry's work, Martha would befriend the staff at the hotels where they stayed and witnessed to them about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Many of the people she met become frequent pen pals that would correspond with Martha for over thirty years.
During her life, Martha was a devout Christian and a faithful servant of the Lord. With her heart filled with joy, she loved to create decorations for the church, writing cards to friends and family; and sharing her love for Jesus with those around her. Martha enjoyed watching the yearly migration of the hummingbirds. She would make sure they were well fed when they stopped by her house.
Martha was preceded in death by Clifton Shirey, Azalea Shirey, and Victoria Shirey.
Martha is survived by Harry Coke, Dale Shirey, Mary Coke, Tamra Pool, Alan Pool, Ashley Hutcherson, David Hutcherson, and countless family and friends she loved dearly.
"I can do all things through Christ which strengthen me."
Philippians 4:13
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to be sent to either Whitehaven Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
www.stjude.org
).
