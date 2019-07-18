|
Martha Evelyn Hill
Memphis - Ms. Martha Evelyn Hill passed on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 77 at Methodist University Hospital. She was born to the marriage of Elliott Lee Wilson and Elliott Martin in Memphis, TN on July 17, 1941.
Martha joined First Baptist Broad Street at an early age. She attended Lester Elementary School and graduated from Lester High School in 1959. She enrolled in and graduated from Lemoyne College in 1963. She spent her teaching career with the Flint City School District from which she retired.
She leaves one sister, Helen J. Wilson of Memphis, TN and one brother, Attorney Martin J. Wilson of Chicago, IL. She leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members and friends. She also leaves a goddaughter Sandra McDowell and godson Robert Lee Turner.
She was preceded in death by Fred and William Martin, Loretta Lee, Doretha, Robert "Pee Wee", Lucreasy, and Baby Wilson, Bernadine Wilson-Jackson, and Virginia "Ginger" Wilson-Powers.
Special thanks to her care taker Sharon Barnes.
Viewing will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm. Graveside services will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:30am at New Park Cemetery, 4536 Horn Lake Road, Memphis, TN.
Services arranged by N. H. Owens & Sons Funeral Home, 421 Scott Street, Memphis, Tennessee 38112.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 18, 2019