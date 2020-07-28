1/1
Martha Gates
Martha Gates

Martha Gates, 103 was called home to labor to reward on Friday July 24, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Visitation will be Thursday July 30, 2020 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Please exercise patience as only 15 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at a time. Celebration of life service is Friday July 31, 2020 12 noon Due to the COVID-19 regulation the Gates family is aware that only 52 guest of the family, friends, and church members can attend the private Homegoing service Friday. All services are held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Walnut grove location 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. We strongly advise family and friends to view the private Homegoing service on our web page R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home and click live stream or on our facebook page RS Lewis live stream. Burial to follow after service at New Park Cemetery on Horn Lake Rd. Thank you for your prayer and cooperation.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
