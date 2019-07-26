|
Martha Jan Crawford
Memphis - Martha Jan Crawford, "Lamby" of Memphis, TN passed away on July 22, 2019. She is married to her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Larry D. Crawford . They had a successful business, Southern Fastening, for 26 years. Loving mother to her daughter, Carrie Crawford Johnson (David), grandson, Dylan Scott Jarvis and great grandson, Dean "Deanie" Jarvis. She was a 1963 graduate from Treadwell High School where she was a majorette. After she retired she volunteered at Elmcroft Assisted Living. She loved to dance and was a member of the Memphis Bop Club. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She had an unwavering faith in God and was an active member of Faith Baptist Church.
Visitation with her family will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10:30 am~12:00 pm with her service at 12:00 pm at Faith Baptist Church , 3375 Germantown Parkway in Bartlett. Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000
Contributions may be made in her honor to or
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 26, 2019