Martha Jane Ball


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Jane Ball Obituary
Martha Jane Ball

Memphis - Martha Jane Ball, age 90, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Monday June 17, 2019. Martha was born August 27, 1928 in Sherard, MS. Martha was a retired employee of The Regional Medical Center of Memphis, Tennessee. She was a member of New Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church in Memphis, Tennessee.

Martha is survived by; brother Robert L. Ball; sisters-in-law Roxie P. and Pearline G. Ball, nephews, Linear Smith Sr. (Easter), Paul Warr, Howard J. Ball (Frondelis), Herman Ball and Carlton Ball and nieces Wanda G. Marchie, Ellouise Warr, Zefferia Ball, Carlyon Ball, Shirley Ball-Hodges, Peggy Ball-Coleman, Violet Ball-Love, Mary Ball and Wilnetta Ball.

A visitation for Martha will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow immediately at 1:00 a.m. at New Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1559 South Third Street, Memphis, Tennessee 38106. A burial will occur Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at New Park Cemetery, 4536 Horn Lake Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38109-5738. Services have been entrusted to M. J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral Chapel, (901)332-3164.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 20, 2019
