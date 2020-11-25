1/
Martha Jane Becker Tosh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Jane Becker Tosh

Olive Branch, MS - Martha Jane Becker Tosh, 93, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, James Tosh, parents, Marie Barbaro Becker and Robert C. Becker and two sisters, Sister Mary Robert Becker and Helen Becker Dahlberg.

Mrs. Tosh is survived by her two children, Pat Tosh (Linda) and Kathy Tosh, and granddaughter, Laura Tosh.

She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, November 30 from 10:00 am until the time of the graveside service at 11:00 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of the donor's choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved