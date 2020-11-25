Martha Jane Becker Tosh
Olive Branch, MS - Martha Jane Becker Tosh, 93, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, James Tosh, parents, Marie Barbaro Becker and Robert C. Becker and two sisters, Sister Mary Robert Becker and Helen Becker Dahlberg.
Mrs. Tosh is survived by her two children, Pat Tosh (Linda) and Kathy Tosh, and granddaughter, Laura Tosh.
She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, November 30 from 10:00 am until the time of the graveside service at 11:00 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the charity of the donor's choice
.