Martha Jean Hill Deskin
Germantown - Martha Jean Hill Deskin, beloved wife of Harry Thomas Deskin Jr. for 69 years, passed away peacefully at her home in Germantown, TN on May 10, 2020. The youngest child of Katie May and James Monroe Hill, Martha grew up in Osceola, AR before moving to Memphis to raise her three children, Tom Deskin, Connie Powell and Mark Deskin.
Martha instilled a firm work ethic in her children at an early age. Her oldest, Tom, recalls, "Mom woke me one summer morning when I was 14 years old and told me to get on my bike and not to come home until I found a job. It made a lasting impression. My parents never let me quit anything once started, whether it was baseball, football, basketball or Cub Scouts." He also recalls that his mom guided them in their faith, taking them to Sunday school and church when they were young and ensured their attendance throughout their teens. Tom adds, "Mom taught me to drive." A woman of great strength, apparently Martha didn't scare easily.
Martha's daughter, Connie, recalls endless Summers filled with sports activities, golfing and swimming and, of course, the childhood staple Kool-Aid stand. Many weekends included a trip back to Osceola to visit Martha's sweet mother, making memories with family that her children will always cherish.
Martha worked as a Cafeteria Manager for Memphis City Schools for 27 years at Sheffield High, Lanier Jr. High and Oakshire Elementary Schools. She was very proud of her work and how she managed her cafeterias and employees, and was the recipient of several awards from Memphis City Schools over the years.
Martha will always be remembered for the joy she took in her family and home life. Each evening a home cooked meal was on the table waiting for her husband to arrive home from work. Years later her children and grandchildren knew to be front and center every week for Sunday dinners and Martha always had a new recipe to share as the hostess for big family celebrations recognizing holidays, birthdays and other achievements. Connie inherited her Mom's gift for entertaining and recalls that each recipe included a backstory to be shared, as vital an ingredient as any other. Martha never met a stranger and once she met you, you were likely to be included as extended "family", so a plate was always at the ready for you for dinner or picnics or 4th of July cookouts. She loved doing home improvement and decorating projects both indoors and in her yard; her time tending to her flowers, plants and trees resulted in her being a frequent recipient of Yard of the Month in her Cedar Ridge neighborhood.
Besides her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her brothers Bill Hill, Leon Hill and James Hill, and sisters Vera Hill Holley and Sarah Hill Smith. Along with her three children, she leaves to cherish her memory grandchildren Ashley Eggers, Chad Powell, Stone Powell-McDavitt, Laura Deskin, Melissa Deskin, Melanie Deskin and Christian Deskin; and great-grandchildren Lily Eggers, Hamilton Eggers, Jr., Parker Powell and Alexa Powell. Martha also leaves her very dear nieces Shirley Riddle and Cheryl Cleaves with whom she shared a sisterly bond and who always saved her a seat at Germantown Methodist Church.
A celebration of Martha's life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Page Robbins Adult Day Center at www.pagerobbins.org or by check payable to the Page Robbins Adult Day Center, 1961 South Houston Levee Road, Collierville, TN 38017.
Germantown - Martha Jean Hill Deskin, beloved wife of Harry Thomas Deskin Jr. for 69 years, passed away peacefully at her home in Germantown, TN on May 10, 2020. The youngest child of Katie May and James Monroe Hill, Martha grew up in Osceola, AR before moving to Memphis to raise her three children, Tom Deskin, Connie Powell and Mark Deskin.
Martha instilled a firm work ethic in her children at an early age. Her oldest, Tom, recalls, "Mom woke me one summer morning when I was 14 years old and told me to get on my bike and not to come home until I found a job. It made a lasting impression. My parents never let me quit anything once started, whether it was baseball, football, basketball or Cub Scouts." He also recalls that his mom guided them in their faith, taking them to Sunday school and church when they were young and ensured their attendance throughout their teens. Tom adds, "Mom taught me to drive." A woman of great strength, apparently Martha didn't scare easily.
Martha's daughter, Connie, recalls endless Summers filled with sports activities, golfing and swimming and, of course, the childhood staple Kool-Aid stand. Many weekends included a trip back to Osceola to visit Martha's sweet mother, making memories with family that her children will always cherish.
Martha worked as a Cafeteria Manager for Memphis City Schools for 27 years at Sheffield High, Lanier Jr. High and Oakshire Elementary Schools. She was very proud of her work and how she managed her cafeterias and employees, and was the recipient of several awards from Memphis City Schools over the years.
Martha will always be remembered for the joy she took in her family and home life. Each evening a home cooked meal was on the table waiting for her husband to arrive home from work. Years later her children and grandchildren knew to be front and center every week for Sunday dinners and Martha always had a new recipe to share as the hostess for big family celebrations recognizing holidays, birthdays and other achievements. Connie inherited her Mom's gift for entertaining and recalls that each recipe included a backstory to be shared, as vital an ingredient as any other. Martha never met a stranger and once she met you, you were likely to be included as extended "family", so a plate was always at the ready for you for dinner or picnics or 4th of July cookouts. She loved doing home improvement and decorating projects both indoors and in her yard; her time tending to her flowers, plants and trees resulted in her being a frequent recipient of Yard of the Month in her Cedar Ridge neighborhood.
Besides her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her brothers Bill Hill, Leon Hill and James Hill, and sisters Vera Hill Holley and Sarah Hill Smith. Along with her three children, she leaves to cherish her memory grandchildren Ashley Eggers, Chad Powell, Stone Powell-McDavitt, Laura Deskin, Melissa Deskin, Melanie Deskin and Christian Deskin; and great-grandchildren Lily Eggers, Hamilton Eggers, Jr., Parker Powell and Alexa Powell. Martha also leaves her very dear nieces Shirley Riddle and Cheryl Cleaves with whom she shared a sisterly bond and who always saved her a seat at Germantown Methodist Church.
A celebration of Martha's life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Page Robbins Adult Day Center at www.pagerobbins.org or by check payable to the Page Robbins Adult Day Center, 1961 South Houston Levee Road, Collierville, TN 38017.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.