Martha Jean Walls, age 74, of Lakeland, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020. Martha was born June 5, 1945 in Memphis, TN. She was a hairstylist for over 40 years beginning at Helen's Beauty Salon in Frayser and retired from Curl Up & Dye in Bartlett, TN. Martha was a member of Munford Church of Christ, a member of the Red Hat Society, and most of all loved her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald "Jerry" Walls, three brothers; Jim Max, Frank Morgan, Tom Morgan, one sister, Jeanne Townes, and a granddaughter, Scout Walls. Martha is survived by her three sons; Gary Walls (Karen), Alan Walls (Laurie), David Walls (Jennifer), two sisters; Charlotte Wright, Dale Morgan, five grandchildren; Josh Walls, Karlye Sills, Destinee Furman, Abby Walls, Winston Walls, eight great grandchildren and a loving niece, Monica McDaniel.
The family will receive friends from 1pm until service time at 2pm, on Saturday, March, 21, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.
The family expresses special gratitude for his loving caregivers and friends at the Arbors at Schilling Gardens in Collierville where she resided with her late husband Gerald.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Munford Church of Christ building fund.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the WALLS family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020