Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Johnson Gulledge York

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Johnson Gulledge York Obituary
Martha Johnson Gulledge York

Memphis - Martha Johnson Gulledge York, 90, of Memphis,TN lost her battle with cancer on September 21, 2019. Born in Memphis, Martha graduated from Miss Hutchison School and attended Randolf-Macon Women's College and Southwestern at Memphis. She married Cordra York, Jr. in 1949, and they had three daughters and a son. A homemaker, she was actively involved in Le Bonheur Garden Club and Church of the Holy Communion. She leaves many beloved friends behind in Memphis and Whitefish, Montana, which she considered her second home. Martha will especially be remembered by her two grandchildren to whom she was affectionally known as "Baw-Baw" and was always a loving presence in their lives.

Perhaps what was most remarkable about Martha is that despite the many losses in her life, her energy and kindness seemingly knew no bounds. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Martha is preceded in death by her father Olof Johnson, mother Martha Johnson Gulledge, step-father James H Gulledge, Sr., brother James H. Gulledge, Jr., and son Charles Clay York. She is survived by her daughters, Cameron York, Ashley York Porter (Ed), Leigh York, her grandchildren Ed Porter III (Mallory Primm), Grace Porter, and dear family friend Barbra Ann Batts.

A small family graveside service was held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Church of the Holy Communion.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now