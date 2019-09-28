|
|
Martha Johnson Gulledge York
Memphis - Martha Johnson Gulledge York, 90, of Memphis,TN lost her battle with cancer on September 21, 2019. Born in Memphis, Martha graduated from Miss Hutchison School and attended Randolf-Macon Women's College and Southwestern at Memphis. She married Cordra York, Jr. in 1949, and they had three daughters and a son. A homemaker, she was actively involved in Le Bonheur Garden Club and Church of the Holy Communion. She leaves many beloved friends behind in Memphis and Whitefish, Montana, which she considered her second home. Martha will especially be remembered by her two grandchildren to whom she was affectionally known as "Baw-Baw" and was always a loving presence in their lives.
Perhaps what was most remarkable about Martha is that despite the many losses in her life, her energy and kindness seemingly knew no bounds. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Martha is preceded in death by her father Olof Johnson, mother Martha Johnson Gulledge, step-father James H Gulledge, Sr., brother James H. Gulledge, Jr., and son Charles Clay York. She is survived by her daughters, Cameron York, Ashley York Porter (Ed), Leigh York, her grandchildren Ed Porter III (Mallory Primm), Grace Porter, and dear family friend Barbra Ann Batts.
A small family graveside service was held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Church of the Holy Communion.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 28, 2019