Martha Karen (Haugen) Kebschull
1940 - 2020
Martha Karen Kebschull (nee Haugen)

Memphis - Martha Karen Kebschull (nee. Haugen), born June 2, 1940, was the only child of Theodore Christian and Corabell Haugen (nee. Parham). She attended Miss Hutchison's School for Girls from kindergarten through grade 12. She received an associate's degree from William Woods Jr. College and her bachelor's degree from Memphis State. She retired after 30 years of service to the State of Tennessee as a social worker. Helping people help themselves was her goal. She was a member of the Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joe Kebschull, a son, Edwin Christian Kebschull and his wife Sarah, two wonderful, loving granddaughters, Melissa McKnight and her husband Christopher and Dana Kebschull.

There will be a graveside service for relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 6 at 2:00pm at Memorial Park Southwoods Cemetery, 485 Hacks Cross Road in Memphis.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions can be made to the Kidney Foundation or the American Cancer Society.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memorial Park Southwoods Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Memories & Condolences
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
