Martha Laster
Germantown, TN
Martha Love Rasberry Laster, of Germantown, TN passed from this life March 2, 2019. She was born February 22, 1933 in Furrs, Miss. to Eldridge Lowry Rasberry Sr. and Lovie Lora Lowry Rasberry.
She was an avid gardener and loved to travel. Her adventurous spirit led her and her family on many travels, making friends across the country and around the world. She loved her pets, especially her peekaboo Callie. She was also an active member of the Independent Presbyterian Church in Memphis.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur H. "Jack" Laster; two brothers, E.L. Rasberry, Jr. and James Rasberry; and one sister, Marjorie Swindol.
She is survived by her dearly loved daughter, Lynne Laster Knox; two grandsons, Nathan Knox and Harrison Knox, all of Germantown, TN.; and one sister, Nell Grisham.
The family would like to thank Flora Shields for her loyalty and friendship; and Tammy Irving and Wilhelmina Patton for their personal care and devotion.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 Wednesday at Independent Presbyterian Church with burial Thursday at White Zion Presbyterian, Tupelo, MS.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Independent Presbyterian Church of Memphis, Palmer Home for Children of Columbus, MS or White Zion Presbyterian Church, Tupelo, MS.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 5, 2019