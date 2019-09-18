|
|
Martha Lee Bailey
Colorado Springs, CO - September 29, 1944 - September 3, 2019
Martha departed this life to be in the arms of her loving Father on September 3, 2019. Martha loved people and making new friends with her unique sense of humor. Overcoming a difficult upbringing, Martha's goal was to make sure every child she encountered felt loved and accepted. She also enjoyed fishing and was an animal lover.
Martha was preceded in death by her late husband Edgar Bailey Jr.; and is survived by oldest daughter, Zandria (Michael Ransom Sr.) of Phoenix, AZ, Gwendolyn Bailey of Colorado Springs, CO, Dewayne Bailey of Memphis, Michael Bailey (Sheila) of Taunton, MA and step-daughter, Theresa Bailey of Memphis, sister, Elizabeth Beatty of Baltimore, MD, sister-in-law Doretha Harris of Memphis, 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
During her late thirties, Martha became a follower of Christ and remained a faithful member of her congregation. Martha was a fighter and a generous giver. As a survivor of small cell lung cancer, she decided that upon her death, she would donate her body for scientific research, hoping her gift will be a key to unlock a cure. Services will be held from 10:30 am -12:30 pm on September 28th at Parkway Village Church of Christ, 4400 Knight Arnold, Memphis, TN. There will be a private burial.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 18, 2019