|
|
Martha Lee Wagerman
- - Martha Lee Wagerman, 61, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 following a 20 month long battle with cancer. Born on March 7, 1958 in Memphis, TN to Marilyn and Harold "Bubba" Lee, Martha attended White Station High School where she was a cheerleader and active in many extracurricular organizations. After graduating in 1976, she attended Memphis State University and her love and pride for Memphis Tiger basketball began. In the summer of 1976 she met the love of her life, Howard Wagerman and on May 4, 1980, they were married. Together, Martha and Howard had two children, Stacy and Blake.
Family was everything to Martha. An incredible wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend, she would do anything for anyone. She was kind and generous and together with Howard raised her children to understand the importance of family and giving to others.
While her career began in retail, her real passion was fundraising. For 35 years, Martha worked and volunteered for several non-profit organizations.
Martha Karen Lee Wagerman was a strong, caring, and giving woman. She touched the lives of so many. Always putting others before herself, she was humble and selfless. Her memory will live on through all of her accomplishments and in the hearts of her loved ones and friends. She leaves behind a loving husband, two children, her mother, sisters, brother and many friends and family.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Anshei Sphard Beth El Emeth Synagogue with burial in Anshei Sphard Cemetery.
Donations can be made to Anshei Sphard Beth El Emeth Congregation, West Cancer Center and Nora's Home.
For more information visit canalefuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 26, 2019