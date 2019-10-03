|
|
Martha "Mert" Louise Barringer Dressel
Memphis - Martha "Mert" Louise Barringer Dressel went home to Jesus on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Mert was a loving mom, devoted daughter, and friend loved by many. Mert was born March 15, 1939 in Memphis, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Elizabeth Barringer, brother Hal Barringer, sons Frank Nelson and Rob Nelson, and granddaughter Abby Nelson. Mert attended Treadwell High School and Memphis State University. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Memphis. Mert had a passion for helping others and fulfilled that passion for many years in the insurance industry. As a girl, Mert loved to grab a horse by the mane and take off bare back! She loved to fish every chance she could, and in later years, she loved HGTV and Jeopardy!!! She was known as Mom to all the kids and friends in the neighborhood.
She is survived by daughters Beth Magruder (Scott), Ginna Tillman (Jay), and Cathy Hendry, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 20th.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 3, 2019