Martha Louise Russell
Millington
Martha B. Russell, 66, of Millington, TN was born August 14, 1952 and passed away March 8, 2019. Mrs. Russell is survived by her husband of 48 years, Martin Russell; daughter, Michelle(Marvin Fultz, Jr.); son, Michael; 4 grandchildren who were the apple of her eye; 7 great-grandchildren that stole her heart; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Velma Bishop; and 4 brothers: Ralph, Odus, Danny Ray, and Geoge Jr. Mrs. Russell attended Gateway Baptist Church with her husband. Her love for Jesus and her church was amazing. You could see God working through her. She was very unique in her own way. If you had a problem she would tell you to pray about it and leave it there. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Wednesday, March 11, 2019 from 5-7 pm. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 12th at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 12, 2019