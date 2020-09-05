1/
Martha Mae Spakes
Memphis - Martha Mae Spakes, 98, of Memphis, TN passed away on September 3, 2020. She was born in Rison, AR on November 19, 1921, a daughter of James William McClain and Ollie Mae Beatty McClain of Rison. She was a graduate of Woodlawn High School in Rison. Mrs. Spakes lived in Rison and Pine Bluff, AR until she and her family moved to Memphis in 1960. She was a homemaker and an amazing cook known for her Chocolate Meringue Pie and delicious cornbread dressing. She was a member of Audubon Park Baptist Church in Memphis for over 50 years. Ms. Spakes was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Spakes; and her daughter, Betty Spakes, both of Memphis, TN. She was also preceded by three sisters, Billie McClain, Doris Coker, and Dod Smith, and two brothers Bud McClain and Sonny McClain, all of Arkansas. Ms. Spakes leaves two sons, Ron Spakes (Pat) and Steve Spakes both of Germantown, TN. She also leaves a sister, Jo Fern Small (Bob) of Pine Bluff, AR, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside service and interment were held Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Union Cemetery at Rye, AR. The family would like to thank the nurses in the assisted living division and the staff at Brookdale Dogwood Creek, Germantown, as well as the nurses at Compassus Hospice Care, Memphis, for the care provided to Ms. Spakes. Memorials may be made to Audubon Park Baptist Church, Memphis, TN, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made to the family at FullerFunerals.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
