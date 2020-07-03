Martha MuellerMemphis - It was a home, not a house. Those close to Martha Mueller know that she defined this very idiom. Her cornerstones in life were her family, traditions, creativity and the memories they made.Martha Dolores Mueller, age 90, of Olive Branch, formerly of Memphis, passed away Thursday evening, June 25, 2020, at her residence.Martha was born April 11, 1930, in Lemay, Missouri, daughter to Martha and Walter Kuehn and sister to nine siblings, Elmer Kuehn, Walter Kuehn, Lenard Kuehn, Dorthy Kuehn, Irvin Kuehn, Norman Kuehn, Ralph Kuehn, Richard Kuehn and Robert Kuehn.Martha met her loving husband, Gene Robert Mueller, when they both worked at Nabisco. They married on May 10, 1952 and were blessed with four children whom they are survived by: Linda Milstead, Gale Mueller, Michael Mueller and Joseph Mueller.Martha and Gene had 57 loving years together before he passed at the age of 81, on January 8, 2010.Martha is survived by her children, her beloved grandchildren, Laura Carlisle-Berry, Aspen Blum, Brittany Mueller, Crystal Milstead-Murphree, Taylor Mueller, Lydia Harris, Morgan and Cole Mattingly, as well as her great-grandchildren, Christian, Sean, Charity, Maci, Paxton, Waylon, and Hunter.She also leaves behind an extended family and group of friends who she loved dearly.Martha was home base for many of us. As her chapter in this world comes to a close, we will always remember what makes a house a home.Due to COVID-19, Martha's celebration of life will be held with immediate family.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis & the Mid-South. Donations can be made via their website.