Martha Pierce Carter
Memphis - Martha was born to Margaret Jackson Pierce and William Franklin Pierce on April 24, 1931 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 29, 2019 in Pasadena, Texas. She retired from Memphis City Schools after being a school secretary for 23 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Thomas Carter, by her parents and by a beloved sister in law, Othella Mallett Pierce.
She leaves a son, James Perry Carter of Memphis, a daughter, Diane Carter Anton (Quinn) of Pasadena, Texas, a brother Bill Pierce (Vearl) of Nashville, Tennessee and two sisters, Norma Pierce Laden (Jerry) of Gilmer, Texas and Victoria Pierce of Jackson, Mississippi. She also leaves three grandchildren, Dr. Christopher S. Anton (Dr. Angela Anton) of The Woodlands, Texas, Mark J. Anton (Hela) and Courtney Anton Thomas (JR) all of Pasadena, Texas.and eight great grandchildren, Victoria, Laura, Jennifer and Mark Anton, Avery and Carly Anton and Charley Jane and Carter James Thomas, all of Texas. At her request, there will be a private family graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetary in Memphis this summer.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 2, 2019
