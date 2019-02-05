|
Martha Robb Franklin
Memphis
Martha Robb Franklin went to be with her heavenly Father on February 2, 2019. She died as she lived, surrounded by a family who loved her deeply. Mrs. Franklin married the love of her life, John Franklin, on November 14, 1959. They had a beautiful life together and raised three lovely daughters: Melanie Price, Melinda Watson and Michele Grefrath. Her life was dedicated to the people she loved, including her seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She also leaves a devoted brother, Preston Robb. "Mom" was beautiful and vibrant. She made every moment special, and every precious memory of her will be cherished.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, February 6 from 1pm until the time of service at 2pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Franklin's name to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 5, 2019