Martha Sue Green Leonard
Martha Sue Green Leonard, 96, passed peacefully April 25, 2020. She was born in Memphis the third of nine children on January 17, 1924 to Thomas and Nell Green.
She married Robert C. (Bob) Leonard on October 14, 1946. Their loving marriage ended in 1988 when he passed much too soon. In 1990 she moved to Fredericksburg, Virginia near her son and in 2001 to East Setauket, New York near her daughter.
Martha is survived by her brother James D. Green, children Robert C. Leonard, Jr. and Marsha Carol Volk, and four grandchildren. Martha was a woman of strong Christian faith ready to be called home to be with those she loved that went before her. She will be interred in Memorial Park beside the husband she loved so dearly.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020