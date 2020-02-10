|
Martha Yancey Walker Bunn
Memphis - Martha Yancey Walker Bunn was born January 31, 1928, to Blanche Yancey Walker and Douglas Zimmerman Walker.
She was an active member of St. Stephen United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for over fifty years and a leader in United Methodist Women. She was a people person never meeting a stranger and never tiring of praising her family.
Martha leaves her son Jesse Walker Bunn (Lisa C. Hickman), grandson, Jeffrey Michael Bunn (Michelle Matchulat), granddaughter, Jordan Arch Bunn (Brendan Wilson), and three great-grandchildren, James Wilson, Catherine Wilson, and Claire Wilson.
She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Douglas Walker, Jr., and her grandson, James Walker Bunn.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, at Memorial Park Funeral Home (Poplar and Yates). Visitation will be at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the James Bunn Memorial Scholarship Fund at Christian Brothers High School.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020