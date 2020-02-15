Resources
Martin Authur Cleary

Martin Authur Cleary Obituary
Martin Authur Cleary

Newton - Martin Authur Cleary, 83, of Newton passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Hickory.

He was born March 22, 1936 in Memphis, TN to the late Michael James Cleary Jr. and Catherine Ryan Cleary. Martin was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Louis Catholic Church in Memphis, TN and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Newton. He attended Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, TN and Memphis State University where he played basketball and baseball. Martin enjoyed playing golf and loved his animals.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael James Cleary III and Joseph Cleary; sister, Patrica Cleary Vaughn.

Those left to cherish his memory are; Daughter: Jennifer Cleary Jennings of Memphis, TN; Grandchildren: Jordan R. Jennings of Dallas, TX, and Jonathan C. Jennings of Memphis, TN

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Martin's life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd., SW, Lilburn, GA 30047

Condolences may be sent to the Cleary family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com

The Cleary family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
