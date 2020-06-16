Martin Flanagan Shea, Sr.
May 20, 1930 - June 14, 2020
Martin Flanagan Shea, Sr. passed away peacefully the afternoon of June 14, 2020, at Allen Morgan Health and Rehabilitation Center in Memphis, TN, with his children by his side.
Martin was born May 20, 1930 in Memphis, Tennessee, to Catharine Flanagan Shea and Dr. John Joseph Shea, Sr., a prominent ear nose and throat specialist, as the youngest of six children. Martin attended Christian Brothers Academy in Memphis, and Portsmouth Abbey School in Rhode Island. He graduated from Yale University in 1953. Martin joined the Marine Corps, and spent time in Korea, as a First Lieutenant.
Martin had a wide-ranging career. He traveled the world working for the E.L. Bruce Company, spending time in New York and Tokyo. He owned and managed Shea Forest Products and The Tie Yard, selling lumber and railroad ties in Memphis. Martin then worked with his older brother Dr. John J. Shea in the oil and gas industry, managing Shea Oil and Gas in Oklahoma City, and later two Exxon stations, in Memphis and Tunica, MS. Martin eventually found his niche, as a financial advisor with Prudential Securities, Wachovia Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities. Martin retired from Wells Fargo in 2011.
Martin was a lifelong devout Catholic with a kind and gentle nature. He regularly attended mass weekday mornings at Church of the Holy Spirit, and at St. Peter Catholic Church on Sundays. Martin was a great support to the Saint Thomas More Bookstore in Memphis, and other Catholic charities. Martin spent many years attending and speaking at AA meetings, where he gave and received much support. He loved helping people and gave generously of his time.
Martin also loved his large family and his German Shepherds. He was an avid golf and tennis player. He is survived by his two children, Martin F. Shea Jr. of Memphis, and Lee C. Shea, of San Francisco, and his four grandchildren, Martin F. Shea, III, Elin Shea, Catharine S. Mouradian, and Elizabeth S. Mouradian. His five siblings included Jeanne Leatherman, John J. Shea MD, Catharine Roberts, Ellen Thompson, and Mary Dixon. He is survived by Mary Dixon of New Orleans, along with many nieces and nephews who fondly remember his sweetness and his mischievous sense of humor. He was a member of The Memphis Country Club for over 60 years.
Martin will be remembered at a family funeral.
The family requests memorials be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or Saint Peter Catholic Church.
May 20, 1930 - June 14, 2020
Martin Flanagan Shea, Sr. passed away peacefully the afternoon of June 14, 2020, at Allen Morgan Health and Rehabilitation Center in Memphis, TN, with his children by his side.
Martin was born May 20, 1930 in Memphis, Tennessee, to Catharine Flanagan Shea and Dr. John Joseph Shea, Sr., a prominent ear nose and throat specialist, as the youngest of six children. Martin attended Christian Brothers Academy in Memphis, and Portsmouth Abbey School in Rhode Island. He graduated from Yale University in 1953. Martin joined the Marine Corps, and spent time in Korea, as a First Lieutenant.
Martin had a wide-ranging career. He traveled the world working for the E.L. Bruce Company, spending time in New York and Tokyo. He owned and managed Shea Forest Products and The Tie Yard, selling lumber and railroad ties in Memphis. Martin then worked with his older brother Dr. John J. Shea in the oil and gas industry, managing Shea Oil and Gas in Oklahoma City, and later two Exxon stations, in Memphis and Tunica, MS. Martin eventually found his niche, as a financial advisor with Prudential Securities, Wachovia Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities. Martin retired from Wells Fargo in 2011.
Martin was a lifelong devout Catholic with a kind and gentle nature. He regularly attended mass weekday mornings at Church of the Holy Spirit, and at St. Peter Catholic Church on Sundays. Martin was a great support to the Saint Thomas More Bookstore in Memphis, and other Catholic charities. Martin spent many years attending and speaking at AA meetings, where he gave and received much support. He loved helping people and gave generously of his time.
Martin also loved his large family and his German Shepherds. He was an avid golf and tennis player. He is survived by his two children, Martin F. Shea Jr. of Memphis, and Lee C. Shea, of San Francisco, and his four grandchildren, Martin F. Shea, III, Elin Shea, Catharine S. Mouradian, and Elizabeth S. Mouradian. His five siblings included Jeanne Leatherman, John J. Shea MD, Catharine Roberts, Ellen Thompson, and Mary Dixon. He is survived by Mary Dixon of New Orleans, along with many nieces and nephews who fondly remember his sweetness and his mischievous sense of humor. He was a member of The Memphis Country Club for over 60 years.
Martin will be remembered at a family funeral.
The family requests memorials be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or Saint Peter Catholic Church.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.